(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for portions of KMAland.

Iowa

Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Monona, Harrison, Shelby and Pottawattamie Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potentially slippery roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Iowa

Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Union-Ringgold-Decatur

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

