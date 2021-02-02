(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for portions of KMAland.
Iowa
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Monona, Harrison, Shelby and Pottawattamie Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potentially slippery roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Iowa
Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Union-Ringgold-Decatur
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.