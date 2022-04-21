(Valley) -- The National Weather Service has placed most of KMAland in a dense fog advisory this morning.
In effect until 9 a.m., the advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Ringgold and Taylor counties in Iowa, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in Nebraska, and Atchison, Nodaway, Worth and Gentry counties in Missouri.
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.