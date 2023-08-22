(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has extended an excessive heat warning for much of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska, and northwest Missouri until 10 p.m. Thursday.
Those counties in KMAland include...
Iowa
Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Nebraska
Douglas-Sarpy-Seward- Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee
Missouri
Atchison-Nodaway-Holt-Worth-Andrew
*WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 120. Minimum overnight temperatures are forecast to remain at or above 75 degrees.
*WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa, east central and southeast Nebraska, and northwest Missouri.
*WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Thursday.
*IMPACTS...Dangerously high temperatures and humidity could quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke if precautions are not taken.
*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.