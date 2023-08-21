National Weather Service logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for all of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and Northwest Missouri from Monday afternoon through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with peak heat index values 105 to 120 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central, central, and northern Iowa, east central and northeast Nebraska, north central, northwest and west central Missouri

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

