(Undated) -- The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening for portions of KMAland.
In southwest Iowa th watch includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page.
In southeast Nebraska, the watch includes Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson.
In northwest Missouri, the watch includes Atchison, Nodaway and Holt counties.
* Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts 55 to 75 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent.
* Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and exhibit extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.