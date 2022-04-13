NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for portions of western Iowa and eastern Nebraska Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Shelby and Pottawattamie. In Nebraska, Sarpy and Cass.

* Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

