(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for portions of western Iowa and eastern Nebraska Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* Affected Area...In Iowa, Shelby and Pottawattamie. In Nebraska, Sarpy and Cass.
* Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.