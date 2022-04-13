NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Thursday.

Iowa

Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page

Nebraska

Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-

* Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

