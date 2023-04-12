National Weather Service logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for much of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Wednesday.

Iowa

Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page

Nebraska

Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Pawnee-Lancaster-Jefferson-Gage-Nemaha-Richardson

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* Winds...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

-----------------

Iowa

Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Portions of Central to Western Iowa.

* WIND...Southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.