(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for much of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Wednesday.
Iowa
Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Nebraska
Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Pawnee-Lancaster-Jefferson-Gage-Nemaha-Richardson
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* Winds...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.
* Impacts...
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.
-----------------
Iowa
Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Portions of Central to Western Iowa.
* WIND...Southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.