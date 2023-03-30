(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Friday.
IowaMills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening.
* Affected Area...In Iowa, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson.
* Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 25 percent.
* Impacts...because of the strong winds and low relative humidity, any fires that start could be very difficult to control.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.
--------------
Iowa
Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening.
* WIND...out of the southwest, becoming out of the west at 25 mph, gusting 40 to 50 mph or higher
* HUMIDITY...dropping at times between 20 to 30 percent
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.