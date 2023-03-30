NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Friday.

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening.

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson.

* Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 25 percent.

* Impacts...because of the strong winds and low relative humidity, any fires that start could be very difficult to control.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening.

* WIND...out of the southwest, becoming out of the west at 25 mph, gusting 40 to 50 mph or higher

* HUMIDITY...dropping at times between 20 to 30 percent

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

