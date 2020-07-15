(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for portions of northwest Missouri Wednesday morning.
THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WORTH...GENTRY...HARRISON...SOUTHERN NODAWAY AND NORTHERN ANDREW COUNTIES...AND UNTIL 915 AM CDT FOR HOLT COUNTY.
At 330 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over northern Andrew and southern Nodaway counties. Radar estimates over northern Andrew and southern Nodaway counties show between 5 and as much as 8 inches of rain has fallen. With rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour continuing, flash flooding is very likely ongoing or expected to begin shortly in this area.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.