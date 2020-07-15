(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Richardson County in southeastern Nebraska.
* Until 1130 AM CDT Wednesday.
* At 527 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to beginshortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Falls City, Verdon, Stella, Shubert, Rulo, Dawson, Salem, Preston, Barada and The Highway 75 And 8 Junction.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 TO 2 INCHES are possible in the warned area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.