The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska...
Central Johnson County in southeastern Nebraska...
Southeastern Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska...
Southwestern Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska...
* Until 545 PM CDT.
* At 233 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain. This area received 2 to 4 inches of rain this morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well asother poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tecumseh, Adams, Sterling, Panama, Douglas, Burr, St Mary and Vesta.