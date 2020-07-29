(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Cass County in southeastern Nebraska.
* Until 615 PM CDT.
* At 312 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated that heavy rainfall in excess of three inches has fallen in a short period of time in the warned area. An additional inch of rain may still fall this afternoon. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as others drainage and low lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include... Weeping Water, Murray, Union and Nehawka.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.