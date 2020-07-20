(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for a portion of southeast Nebraska Monday morning.
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Johnson County, Pawnee County, and Southeastern Gage County.
* Until 845 AM CDT.
* At 537 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Over two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...Pawnee City, Table Rock, Elk Creek, Burchard, Liberty, Steinauer and Lewiston.
Additional rainfall amounts of around an inch are possible in the warned area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.