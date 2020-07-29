The Flash Flood Watch continues for a portion of southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, and Saline.
* Through Thursday evening
* Numerous thunderstorms are possible through tonight, with total rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible.
* Recent rainfall in these areas and moist soil will increase the risk of flooding through Thursday evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.