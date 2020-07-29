(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for portions of southeast Nebraska.
Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, Gage, Jefferson, Pawnee, Richardson, Johnson, Nemaha, and Saline.
* Through Thursday evening
* Numerous thunderstorms are possible today through late tonight, with total rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts being possible.
* Recent rainfall in these areas and moist soil will increase the risk of flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.