(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for portions of southeast Nebraska.
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, and Saline.
* From this evening through Monday morning
* Heavy rain is expected to develop this afternoon with an increase in intensity expected after 7pm. Heavy rain will continue through the overnight hours before tapering off Monday morning. Most areas could see anywhere from 2-4 inches of rainfall with some heavier pockets of up toward 5 inches are possible. Heavy rainfall could lead to some areas of flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.