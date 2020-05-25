FLOOD WATCH
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OMAHA/VALLEY NE
310 AM CDT MON MAY 25 2020

MILLS-MONTGOMERY-FREMONT-PAGE-BOONE-PLATTE-BUTLER-SEWARD-
LANCASTER-CASS-OTOE-SALINE-JEFFERSON-GAGE-JOHNSON-NEMAHA-PAWNEE-
RICHARDSON-
INCLUDING THE CITIES OF GLENWOOD, RED OAK, SIDNEY, HAMBURG, 
TABOR, FARRAGUT, CLARINDA, SHENANDOAH, ALBION, ST. EDWARD, 
COLUMBUS, DAVID CITY, SEWARD, MILFORD, LINCOLN, PLATTSMOUTH, 
NEBRASKA CITY, CRETE, WILBER, FAIRBURY, BEATRICE, TECUMSEH, 
STERLING, AUBURN, PAWNEE CITY, TABLE ROCK, AND FALLS CITY
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR

* PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST IOWA AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE 
  FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHWEST IOWA, FREMONT, MILLS, 
  MONTGOMERY, AND PAGE. IN NEBRASKA, BOONE, BUTLER, CASS, GAGE, 
  JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, LANCASTER, NEMAHA, OTOE, PAWNEE, PLATTE, 
  RICHARDSON, SALINE, AND SEWARD. 

* THROUGH 7 PM THIS EVENING

* SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO OVERSPREAD THE AREA 
  TONIGHT INTO MONDAY. THE SOIL IS ALREADY SATURATED IN SOME 
  AREAS, SO MUCH OF THE RAINFALL WILL RUN OFF AND POTENTIALLY 
  LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. 

* ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE 
  IN THE WATCH AREA. 

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.