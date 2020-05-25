FLOOD WATCH NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OMAHA/VALLEY NE 310 AM CDT MON MAY 25 2020 MILLS-MONTGOMERY-FREMONT-PAGE-BOONE-PLATTE-BUTLER-SEWARD- LANCASTER-CASS-OTOE-SALINE-JEFFERSON-GAGE-JOHNSON-NEMAHA-PAWNEE- RICHARDSON- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF GLENWOOD, RED OAK, SIDNEY, HAMBURG, TABOR, FARRAGUT, CLARINDA, SHENANDOAH, ALBION, ST. EDWARD, COLUMBUS, DAVID CITY, SEWARD, MILFORD, LINCOLN, PLATTSMOUTH, NEBRASKA CITY, CRETE, WILBER, FAIRBURY, BEATRICE, TECUMSEH, STERLING, AUBURN, PAWNEE CITY, TABLE ROCK, AND FALLS CITY 310 AM CDT MON MAY 25 2020 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST IOWA AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHWEST IOWA, FREMONT, MILLS, MONTGOMERY, AND PAGE. IN NEBRASKA, BOONE, BUTLER, CASS, GAGE, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, LANCASTER, NEMAHA, OTOE, PAWNEE, PLATTE, RICHARDSON, SALINE, AND SEWARD. * THROUGH 7 PM THIS EVENING * SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO OVERSPREAD THE AREA TONIGHT INTO MONDAY. THE SOIL IS ALREADY SATURATED IN SOME AREAS, SO MUCH OF THE RAINFALL WILL RUN OFF AND POTENTIALLY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. * ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE IN THE WATCH AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
Flash flood watch for parts of Southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska until 7 PM
Ryan Matheny
