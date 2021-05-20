(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for a portion of northwest Missouri.
The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of Kansas and Missouri, through late tonight.
* Showers and thunderstorms with localized heavy rainfall are expected this afternoon and this evening across parts of eastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. This may lead to localized areas of 1.5 to 3 inches of rain, on top of already saturated grounds.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.