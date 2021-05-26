(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for a portion of southeast Nebraska.
Nebraska
Lancaster-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
Including the cities of Sterling, Lincoln, Table Rock, Tecumseh, Nebraska City, Beatrice, Auburn, Wilber, Crete, Fairbury, Pawnee City, and Falls City
* Through Thursday morning
* A complex of thunderstorms is expected to move through the area tonight with the potential for heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.Flash