(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of SW Iowa and SE Nebraska Friday night and Saturday morning.
Iowa
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Douglas-Sarpy-Cass
* From 9 PM CDT Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* Thunderstorms will develop by Friday evening in northeast Nebraska and move southeast overnight. Due to the high amount of moisture in the atmosphere these storms have the potential to produce very high rainfall rates. Although it has been dry lately, this heavy rain may still cause flooding, especially in urban areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
-----------
Iowa
Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-
* From 1 AM CDT Saturday through Saturday morning.
* Heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches will be possible in the watch area. Local amounts to 5 inches will be possible. This could lead to localized flash flooding; especially in urban areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.