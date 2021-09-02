(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Friday morning for southeast Nebraska.
Nebraska
Platte-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of east central Nebraska, northeast Nebraska and southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, in east central Nebraska, Butler, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington. In northeast Nebraska, Colfax and Platte. In southeast Nebraska, Cass, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline and Seward.
* Through Friday morning.
* Thunderstorms moving through eastern Nebraska tonight will have pockets of heavy rain, with local amounts perhaps exceeding two inches. Given the saturated soils due to recent rains, most of this new rainfall will runoff quickly and could lead to flash flooding.
* Flooding of roads, creeks and streams could occur. Ponding of water on roads is likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.