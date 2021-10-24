(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for parts of Pottawattamie, Sarpy and Douglas counties.
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Flood Advisory for Southwestern Pottawattamie County, Douglas County and Sarpy County in east central Nebraska.
* Until 430 PM CDT.
* At 1233 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. We have already received reports of minor flooding in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Ralston, Gretna, Springfield, Waterloo, Elkhorn, Millard, Offutt AFB, Carter Lake, Bennington, Boys Town, Crescent, Chalco, Narrows River Park and Lake Manawa State Park.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.