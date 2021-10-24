(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Fremont and Page counties.
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa...
Western Page County in southwestern Iowa...
* Until 530 PM CDT.
* At 230 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain associated with thunderstorms in the area. Between 2 to locally 4 inches of rain have fallen. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Shenandoah, Sidney, Essex, Farragut, Riverton, Randolph, Imogene, Pierce Recreation Area and Waubonsie State Park.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.