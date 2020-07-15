(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Mills County.
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Flood Advisory for Mills County in southwestern Iowa.
* Until 1100 AM CDT.
* At 659 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to two and one half inches of rain have already fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...Glenwood, Malvern, Pacific Junction, Emerson, Tabor, Silver City, Henderson and Hastings.
Additional rainfall of up to one inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 25 and 42.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.