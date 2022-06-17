(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for parts of southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri following heavy rainfall Friday morning.
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of northwest Missouri, including the following county, Holt. A portion of southeast Nebraska, including the following counties, Nemaha and Richardson.
* WHEN...Until 845 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 240 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.Some locations that will experience flooding include...Mound City, Craig, Big Lake, Bigelow and Corning. http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.