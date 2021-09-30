(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for portions of Pottawattamie and Shelby counties Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Flood Advisory for...
Northeastern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa...
Southeastern Shelby County in southwestern Iowa...
* Until 1015 AM CDT Thursday.
* At 413 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen and more rain will be occurring.
* Some locations that could experience flooding include...Walnut, Prairie Rose State Park and Elk Horn Creek Recreation Area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.