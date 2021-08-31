(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for portions of KMAland Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for...
Butler County in east central Nebraska...
Southwestern Dodge County in east central Nebraska...
Southwestern Douglas County in east central Nebraska...
Northwestern Sarpy County in east central Nebraska...
Saunders County in east central Nebraska...
Southern Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska...
Southeastern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska...
Northwestern Cass County in southeastern Nebraska...
Northern Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska...
Northeastern Seward County in southeastern Nebraska...
* Until 845 AM CDT.
* At 535 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Columbus, Schuyler, Wahoo, Gretna, David City, Ashland, North Bend, Yutan, Cedar Bluffs, Valparaiso, Mead, Bellwood, Rising City, Brainard, Weston, Prague, Dwight, Ulysses, Ceresco and Ithaca.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.