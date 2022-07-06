(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Pottawattamie County until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Iowa, including the following county, Pottawattamie.
* WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 452 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is possible in the advisory area. Radar estimates that between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. More rain is possible through at least 6 am. Some locations that could experience flooding include...Eastern Council Bluffs, Oakland, Treynor, Carson, Macedonia, Council Bluffs Airport and Old Town Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.