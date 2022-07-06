NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Pottawattamie County until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest Iowa, including the following county, Pottawattamie.

* WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 452 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is possible in the advisory area. Radar estimates that between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. More rain is possible through at least 6 am. Some locations that could experience flooding include...Eastern Council Bluffs, Oakland, Treynor, Carson, Macedonia, Council Bluffs Airport and Old Town Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.