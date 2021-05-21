(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the 102 River near Maryville.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a flood Warning for the 102 River at Maryville affecting Nodaway and Andrew Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.
* At 11:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 18.4 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage early this morning.
* Impact...At 18.0 feet, The east bank of the river floods. Water also approaches the village of Arkoe.