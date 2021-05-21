NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the 102 River near Maryville.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a flood Warning for the 102 River at Maryville affecting Nodaway and Andrew Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.

* At 11:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 18.4 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage early this morning.

* Impact...At 18.0 feet, The east bank of the river floods. Water also approaches the village of Arkoe.

