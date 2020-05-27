(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Missouri River at Brownville and Rulo.
The Missouri River At Brownville.
* At 9:15 AM Wednesday the stage was 33.5 feet...or 0.5 feet below flood stage.
* Flood stage is 34.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...rise above flood stage by late this afternoon and continue to rise to near 34.1 feet by after midnight Thursday. The river will fall below flood stage by early Thursday afternoon.
* Impact...at 35.0 feet...The parking lot and boat ramp south of Highway 136 on the Nebraska side are underwater.
The Missouri River At Rulo.
* At 9:45 AM Wednesday the stage was 18.7 feet...or 1.7 feet above flood stage.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by Friday afternoon.