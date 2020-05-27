(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Missouri River at Nebraska City, Brownville and Rulo.
The Missouri River At Nebraska City.
* At 8:00 PM Wednesday the stage was 18.0 feet...or at flood stage.
* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...rise above flood stage by Wednesday night and continue to rise to near 18.3 feet by Thursday evening. The river will fall below flood stage by Friday afternoon.
* Impact...at 17.0 feet...Agricultural lowlands along the river begin to flood.
The Missouri River At Brownville.
* At 8:15 PM Wednesday the stage was 33.7 feet...or 0.3 feet below flood stage.
* Flood stage is 34.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by Thursday morning and continue to rise to near 34.2 feet by Thursday evening. The river will fall below flood stage by early Friday afternoon.
The Missouri River At Rulo.
* At 8:15 PM Wednesday the stage was 18.3 feet...or 1.3 feet above flood stage.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by Friday before midnight.