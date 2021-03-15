(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service in Kansas City has issued a flood warning for the Tarkio River in Atchison and Holt counties.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the Tarkio River at Fairfax.
* Until Tuesday afternoon.
* At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 17.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon.
* Impact...At 17.0 feet, Low-lying farm fields begin to flood.
* Impact...At 18.0 feet, U.S. Highway 59 north of Fairfax begins to flood.