(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service in Kansas City has issued a flood warning for the Tarkio River in Atchison and Holt counties.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the Tarkio River at Fairfax.

* Until Tuesday afternoon.

* At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 17.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon.

* Impact...At 17.0 feet, Low-lying farm fields begin to flood.

* Impact...At 18.0 feet, U.S. Highway 59 north of Fairfax begins to flood.

