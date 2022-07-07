(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has extended a flood watch for parts of KMAland through Thursday night.
Iowa
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Madison-Stanton-Cuming-Burt-Platte-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- In addition to the heavy rain threat this morning, the potential for heavy rain continues through early evening as new storms develop this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Nebraska
Seward-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Ongoing heavy rain has led to an expansion of the area of concern to include all of southeast Nebraska. Rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches has been observed with these storms.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Iowa
Crawford-Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms are expected to move across far southern Iowa along the Missouri border early this morning. Heavy rainfall may occur with several inches of rain possible. High rainfall rates and amounts may lead to flash flooding, especially in urban areas.- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.