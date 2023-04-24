(KMAland) -- Portions of southwest Iowa remain in a freeze warning throughout the early parts of Monday morning.
The National Weather Service office in Valley, Nebraska says parts of southwest Iowa are in a freeze warning until 9 a.m. Monday including...
Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Montgomery, Page, Carroll, Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Clarke, Ringgold, and Taylor counties.
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.