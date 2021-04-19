(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for most of KMAland.
Iowa
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Nebraska
Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* TIMING...Tonight and Tuesday night.
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Iowa
Story-Marshall-Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
* WHAT...For this morning, temperatures of around or a few degrees below freezing are expected. For Wednesday morning, temperatures as low as the mid to upper 20s are expected.
* WHERE...Central and Southern Iowa.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, through 9 AM CDT today. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Freezing conditions will damage sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Holt
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 27 to 30 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Tuesday to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.