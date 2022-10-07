(Omaha) -- The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for most of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri.
The warning is in effect Saturday from 1-to-9 a.m., and covers Adams, Adair, Aububon, Cass, Fremont, Guthrie, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, Taylor and Union counties in southwest Iowa, Cass, Douglas, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska, and Atchison, Holt, Gentry, Nodaway and Worth counties in northwest Missouri.
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 29 EXPECTED.
* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR
PLUMBING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT
FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD
BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE
IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-
GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.