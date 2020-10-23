(Undated) -- The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning in effect for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri.
In effect from 11 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday, the warning includes the following counties:
Iowa:
Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page
Nebraska:
Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Richardson
Missouri:
Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Holt, Gentry
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 23 TO 25 EXPECTED. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING.