National Weather Service logo

(Undated) -- The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning in effect for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri.

In effect from 11 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday, the warning includes the following counties:

Iowa:

Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page

Nebraska:

Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Richardson

Missouri:

Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Holt, Gentry

* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 23 TO 25 EXPECTED.

* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER 
  SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR 
  PLUMBING.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.