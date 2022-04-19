(Pleasant Hill) -- The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a freeze warning for northwest Missouri until 9 this morning.
In KMAland, the warning includes Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry and Holt counties.
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.