National Weather Service logo

(Pleasant Hill) -- The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a freeze warning for northwest Missouri until 9 this morning.

In KMAland, the warning includes Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry and Holt counties.

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.