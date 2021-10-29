National Weather Service Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO
321 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021
Doniphan-Atchison MO-Nodaway-Holt-
Including the cities of Wathena, Elwood, Troy, Highland, Tarkio,
Rock Port, Fairfax, Maryville, Mound City, Oregon, Maitland,
Forest City, and Craig
321 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...In Kansas, Doniphan County. In Missouri, Atchison MO,
Nodaway and Holt Counties.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.