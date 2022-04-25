(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri Tuesday morning.
Iowa
Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low 26 to 31 expected.
* WHERE...Much of Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will damage or kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
------------------
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Holt-Andrew
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will damage or kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
