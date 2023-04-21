(Valley) -- The National Weather Service has issue freeze warnings and watches for this weekend.
The weather service office in Valley, Nebraska issued a freeze warning in effect from midnight tonight to 9 a.m. Saturday for most of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The warning includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Montgomery, Mills, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
The weather service offices in Johnston and Pleasant Hills have issued freeze warnings for Saturday from 1-to-9 a.m. for most of southwest and south central Iowa and northwest Missouri.
The warning includes Audubon, Guthrie, Adair, Cass, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and Decatur counties in southwest and south central Iowa and Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Gentry and Worth counties in northwest Missouri.
A freeze watch is also in effect for late Saturday night through Sunday morning for the entire area.
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 possible.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.