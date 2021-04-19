(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for a portion of KMAland Monday and Tuesday night.
Iowa
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a FreezeWarning, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. A Freeze Warning has also been issued from 10 PM Tuesday to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
* TIMING...Tonight and Tuesday night.
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Freezing temperatures could kill sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Iowa
Marshall-Tama-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as middle to upper 20s expected.
* WHERE...Central and Southern Iowa.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight Tuesday night to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Iowa
Story-Audubon-Guthrie-
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as around 30 degrees expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as middle 20s expected.
* WHERE...Central and Southern Iowa.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight Tuesday night to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Holt
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Tuesday to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.