(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning in KMAland for Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Iowa
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* TIMING...Thursday morning.
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...From midnight Wednesday to 9 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Iowa
Story-Marshall-Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 20s expected.
* WHERE...Central and southern Iowa.
* WHEN...From midnight Wednesday to 9 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Holt-
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 29 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...From midnight Wednesday to 9 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.