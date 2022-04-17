(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for northwest Missouri Monday.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt-Andrew
WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.
WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning.
IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.