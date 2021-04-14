(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for a portion of KMAland Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Iowa
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Iowa
Cass-Adams-Taylor-
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected, with the coldest temperatures in valleys.
* WHERE...Mainly in portions of southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may damage some crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing if protective measures are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should consider draining them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.