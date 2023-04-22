(Undated) --- Freeze warnings are once again in effect for all of KMAland.
A freeze warning continues for the entire region until 9 this (Saturday) morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning in effect from midnight tonight until 9 a.m. Sunday for southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.
In southwest Iowa, the warning includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties.
In southeast Nebraska, the warning includes Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Pawnee and Richardson counties.
The National Weather Service in Johnston has issued a freeze warning from 11 p.m. this evening until 9 a.m. Sunday for portions of southwest and south central Iowa.
The warning includes Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Ringgold, Taylor, Union and Decatur counties.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a freeze warning Sunday from 1-to-9 a.m. for northwest Missouri.
The warning includes Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Gentry and Worth counties.
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning Saturday morning, temperatures as low as 31. For the second Freeze Warning Sunday morning, temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.