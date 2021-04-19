(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for a large portion of KMAland Tuesday night.
Iowa
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Iowa
Marshall-Tama-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
* WHAT...After light snow accumulations over the south tonight into Tuesday morning, cold air will follow with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
* WHERE...Central and Southern Iowa
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Holt
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.