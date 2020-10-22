(KMAland) -- A freeze watch is in effect for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Friday night through Saturday morning.
Iowa Counties
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Nebraska Counties
Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHAT...For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Watch, from late Friday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.