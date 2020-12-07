National Weather Service logo

(Valley) -- The National Weather Service has issued a freezing fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m. for several KMAland counties.

The advisory includes: Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Nemaha and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to two miles in freezing fog.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa, especially along river valleys.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges and sidewalks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads.

